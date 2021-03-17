Advisory Research Inc. Sells 21,192 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,192 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.12% of Kornit Digital worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,995,000 after acquiring an additional 638,162 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,767,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,577,000 after acquiring an additional 267,391 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,483,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,219,000 after acquiring an additional 104,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -633.19 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.56. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.