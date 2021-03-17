Advisory Services Network LLC Has $30,000 Stake in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Selecta Biosciences were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 63,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 85,656 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SELB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair raised Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.25.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

