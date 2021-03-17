Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 5,008 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 96.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,840,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on GWRE. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.40.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $185,273.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,963.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $122,181.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,584.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,040 shares of company stock worth $2,414,409. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GWRE opened at $105.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.64 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.56 and its 200-day moving average is $115.58.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

