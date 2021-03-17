Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Partners

Analysts at Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

ADYYF opened at $2,400.00 on Monday. Adyen has a 52-week low of $700.00 and a 52-week high of $2,738.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,366.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,074.20.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

