Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) PT Raised to $28.00

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) had its price target increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

AMTX opened at $18.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $401.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aemetis by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

