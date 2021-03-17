AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Stock Price Up 8.7%

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.20. 100,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 404,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AeroCentury stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.59% of AeroCentury worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

