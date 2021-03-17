Aeron (ARNX) Trading 151.4% Higher Over Last Week

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 190.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Aeron has traded up 151.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron token can now be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a market capitalization of $553,164.11 and approximately $184,487.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00050212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.60 or 0.00661587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00069394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00026136 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeron Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.