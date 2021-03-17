Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Shares Up 28%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s share price shot up 28% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.51. 109,624,977 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 357% from the average session volume of 23,982,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

