Affinity Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,076.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,689.24 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,194.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3,187.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

