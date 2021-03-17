AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Raised to $8.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.50 to $8.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGF Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Shares of AGFMF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. AGF Management has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.90.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.