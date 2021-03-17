AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of TSE:AGF.B traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,918. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of C$519.80 million and a P/E ratio of 3.35. AGF Management has a 12-month low of C$2.50 and a 12-month high of C$7.59.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

