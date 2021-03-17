Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Darrin Miles Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $105,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Darrin Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Darrin Miles sold 500 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $24,290.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $58.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The company had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

AGIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

