Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 102,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 721.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 782.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 393,452 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $105,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.89.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. Research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

