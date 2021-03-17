Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $32.58. 193,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,493. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.58. Akero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $41.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $77,387.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,871.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,170 shares of company stock worth $541,032 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

