Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AKRO stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $32.58. 193,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,493. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.58. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $89,328.20. Insiders have sold a total of 19,170 shares of company stock worth $541,032 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AKRO shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

