Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Trading Up 5.3%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.33. Approximately 634,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,253,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $582.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,368,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $12,999,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,285,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,757,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.