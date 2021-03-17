Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $121.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Alliance Data have outperformed the industry in year-to-date period. The company continues to benefit from data-driven marketing strategies. Solid receivables growth in Card Services along with strong LoyaltyOne should drive its top line. Acquisitions and divestitures will aid the company in growing inorganically and expanding the international footprint. Moreover, the company has a strong balance sheet by virtue of its solid cash position. The company remains focused toward returning value shareholders in the form of share buybacks. However, rising debt levels have led to an increase in interest expenses, raising financial risk and straining margin expansion. Increased cost of operations, and higher general and administrative expenses tend to weigh on the company's margin expansion. Also, lower return on assets poses financial risk.”

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Shares of ADS opened at $112.67 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $117.01. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alliance Data Systems (ADS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.