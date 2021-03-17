Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 5,706 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.08% of PCB Bancorp worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 57.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 12,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $139,343.22. Also, CEO Henry Kim acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Insiders have acquired 26,104 shares of company stock valued at $334,251 in the last three months. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PCB opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.92.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCB. TheStreet raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

