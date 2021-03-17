Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 9,365 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,066 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 469,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,403,000 after buying an additional 34,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after buying an additional 221,100 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1,420.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 111,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 104,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $2,076.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.47 per share, with a total value of $273,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,798.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $52.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $95.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EFSC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

