Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.49 Million Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $10.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

