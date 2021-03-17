Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,568,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 130.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,834,000 after acquiring an additional 583,039 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 494.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 243,748 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 1,717.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in FB Financial by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,025,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,772,000 after purchasing an additional 185,859 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $65,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,560.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317 in the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

