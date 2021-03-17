Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,300 Shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 416.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 535.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.77 million, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $16.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Consolidated Water Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

