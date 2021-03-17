AllSafe (ASAFE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $319.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $381,244.88 and $319.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00053512 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars.

