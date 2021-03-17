Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.03 million, a P/E ratio of 606.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In related news, VP Bing Xue sold 3,749 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $89,001.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 8,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $190,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,386.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,074 shares of company stock worth $3,759,736 in the last 90 days. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

