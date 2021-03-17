Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,063 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bing Xue sold 1,773 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $48,119.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 88,444 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,480,854.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $937.03 million, a P/E ratio of 606.00 and a beta of 2.53.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

