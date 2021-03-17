Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

NYSE OMC opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.02. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $77.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

