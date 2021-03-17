Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $388,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amgen by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after purchasing an additional 568,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,578,000 after purchasing an additional 412,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $240.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.30. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

