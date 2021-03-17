Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $463,000 Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Booking by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 39 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,188.11.

BKNG stock opened at $2,396.56 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,450.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,207.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2,008.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

