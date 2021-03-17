Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 51,575 Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 56.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 225,617 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 14.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $2,242,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

TALO opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.23 and a beta of 3.15. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.