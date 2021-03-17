Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,348 Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71,082 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after acquiring an additional 25,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,290,000 after purchasing an additional 209,760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 64,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 113.13 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $128,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $338,074.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,636 shares of company stock worth $4,989,191 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

