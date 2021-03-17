Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $324,000 Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nikola by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,874,000 after acquiring an additional 106,907 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 4,391.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,030,000 after purchasing an additional 860,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 633,814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,296,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $7,999,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

