Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $401,000 Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Discovery by 71.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.40. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $76.61.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,168,581 shares of company stock worth $58,742,160 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Discovery from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

