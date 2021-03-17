Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Short Interest Update

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the February 11th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Pro Tech in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,567. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $146.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of -1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 45.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha Pro Tech will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

