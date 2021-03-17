Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 10657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

Specifically, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 7,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $116,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 620,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,360,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,387 shares of company stock worth $953,404 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $3,775,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

