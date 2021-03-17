Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Down 36.0% in February

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the February 11th total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Altius Minerals stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.89. 30,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,913. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATUSF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

