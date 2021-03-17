Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alto Ingredients Inc. is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products which includes Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. Alto Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Pacific Ethanol Inc., is based in SACRAMENTO, Calif. “

ALTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Alto Ingredients from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of ALTO stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. Alto Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18).

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

