Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.08.

NYSE:MO opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.52. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after buying an additional 3,606,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after buying an additional 2,316,587 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,845,000 after buying an additional 87,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after buying an additional 2,521,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,505,000 after acquiring an additional 491,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

