Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $346.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $336.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.47. The firm has a market cap of $96.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.