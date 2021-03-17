Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $106.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

