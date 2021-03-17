Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) will announce $48.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.52 million. Amalgamated Bank posted sales of $53.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full year sales of $205.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.82 million to $208.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $217.23 million, with estimates ranging from $215.77 million to $218.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.55 million.

AMAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $17.34 on Friday. Amalgamated Bank has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of Amalgamated Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $32,065.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

