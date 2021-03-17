Amalgamated Bank Sells 76 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,227 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.16.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $253.08 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.54 billion, a PE ratio of -32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.07.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

