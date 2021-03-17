Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $8,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

S&P Global stock opened at $348.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.53. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.