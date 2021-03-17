Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,091.86 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,689.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,194.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,187.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

