AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in AMC Networks by 45.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMCX shares. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Macquarie downgraded AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.85.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $563,778.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,658. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMCX opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $83.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.25.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

