American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 39,157 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $143.30 on Wednesday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46. The company has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

