American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Sets New 12-Month High at $118.11

Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.11 and last traded at $117.77, with a volume of 14339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.51 and its 200 day moving average is $86.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.