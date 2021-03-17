American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

American Vanguard has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American Vanguard has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:AVD opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.37 million, a PE ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

