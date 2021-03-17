American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Shares Gap Down to $21.98

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.98, but opened at $20.53. American Vanguard shares last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 5,383 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a market cap of $649.37 million, a PE ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.35.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

