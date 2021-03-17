Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.67

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 43859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

A number of research firms have commented on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.91 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,999,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,522,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,219.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 450,699 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $904,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,231.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 229,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

