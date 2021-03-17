AmonD (AMON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. During the last week, AmonD has traded 66.2% higher against the dollar. AmonD has a market cap of $1.27 million and $1,157.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $251.96 or 0.00457221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00063723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00130866 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00056547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00079048 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.00 or 0.00582490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000513 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,809,698 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

